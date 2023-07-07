Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Inclement Weather

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jul 7: Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to inclement weather, officials said on Friday.

They said no yatri was allowed to proceed from the traditional Nunwan Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district today due to inclement weather.

“It is still raining at several places on both the routes and has made the road conditions slippery at places”, they said.

“Keeping in view the inclement weather conditions, the authorities decided to suspend the yatra until the weather improves”, they added.

Similarly, no pilgrim was allowed to proceed on foot or ponies from the shortest Baltal route via Dumail to the cave shrine of Amarnath to pay obeisance there on Friday.

They said more than 1300 devotees paid obeisance at the cave shrine this morning who had reached near the cave, taking the total number of yatris who paid obeisance at the cave shrine to over 86,000 since the pilgrimage commenced on July 1.