Rains Lash Jammu And Kashmir, MeT Predicts More

Srinagar, Jul 7: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, bringing down the temperature, even as the weatherman on Friday forecast more till July 9.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received rainfall of 1.2mm, Qazigund 1.4mm, Pahalgam 7.8mm, Kupwara 2.7mm, Kokernag 10.2mm, Gulmarg 0.6mm, Banihal 3.4mm, Batote 2.4mm, Katra 0.6mm and Bhaderwah 0.8mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places of J&K during 24 hours.

Even as the possibility of any “heavy rain” has been ruled out, the MeT department said that intermittent light to moderate rain was “likely” at many places on July 8-9.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.1°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.3°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.7°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.8°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.3°C against 24.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.9°C (0.8°C above normal), Batote 18.5°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 21.5°C(below normal by 0.6°C) and Bhaderwah 15.8°C (0.7°C below normal), the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C and 13.4°C respectively, he added.