Ola Electric opens 500th Experience Centre in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 13: Ola Electric, India’s leading electric mobility company, has expanded its Direct-2-Consumer (D2C) presence with the opening of its 500th Experience Centre (EC) in Srinagar today.

Located in Karan Nagar, the company said that this milestone signifies Ola’s commitment to establishing a comprehensive nationwide network of ECs within a short span of eight months since the inauguration of its first EC in Pune last year.

Click here to watch video

With a presence in nearly 300 cities, Ola has actively launched ECs across the country, becoming the largest D2C retail network in India’s automotive industry while through its omnichannel strategy and rapid offline expansion, Ola has achieved an impressive 98% market reach, covering almost all markets in the country.

“Now, having operationalized its 500th EC in Srinagar, Ola aims to increase the total number of ECs to 1,000 by August 2023,” the company said.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO of Ola Electric, expressed pride in reaching this milestone and establishing a strong nationwide presence through the D2C approach.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for all. At Ola Electric, we remain committed to leading the transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future for India. While celebrating our accomplishments, we are also aware of the challenges ahead,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the Ola Experience Centres serve as one-stop shops for all aspects related to Ola’s electric vehicles and offer EV enthusiasts the opportunity to experience Ola’s world-class products, receive guidance on the purchasing journey, financing options, and after-sales services.

“Visitors can even take a test ride of the Si and Si Pro models before making a purchase decision,” the company noted while stating that last month, it achieved its highest-ever monthly sales, selling over 30,000 units and maintaining its position at the top of the EV two-wheeler sales table for the eighth consecutive month.