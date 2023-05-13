Last 9 years turned India into cost effective medical destination: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

KOLKATA, May 13 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the last 9 years have turned India into a cost effective medical destination and this has been possible because of several pathbreaking healthcare reforms and enabling provisions brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since he took over in 2014.

Delivering keynote address at the 42nd annual conference of National Medicos Organisation (NMO) organised at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned Diabetologist and Professor, said that previously India was hardly known for any preventive healthcare but today India is recognised as the vaccination hub of the world. He also said that Medico organisations can collaborate with the Government for ensuring last mile delivery of healthcare.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that today we can evidently see patients from several other countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and even European countries coming over to leading hospitals including government hospitals in India for treatment . All of them have gone back satisfied because the treatment provided to them is world class, as India has all the medical facilities available anywhere else in the world, but at a much cheaper cost, he said.

Talking about National Medicos Organisation, Dr Jitendra Singh said that NMO is a “3 in 1” organisation as it is engaged in Swasthya Seva, Samajik Seva and Shiksha Seva at the same time. He said that NMO is an organisation comprising of qualified doctors, qualified students who are contributing to the making of a competitive academic atmosphere as far as medical education in this country is concerned.

When Jammu and Kashmir faced devastating floods in 2014, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, NMO with Sewa Bharati acted promptly by sending not only required material but also 68 doctors from different parts of the country for 10 days. Since 2014, Rishi Kashyap SwasthyaSewa Yatra has been regularly conducted with the help of Sewa Bharati, Jammu and Kashmir.This Yatra is aimed to provide health care services and basic awareness to the people in the remote villages of J&K, he said.

Talking about the 2-day Medical Conference happening near Kolkata, the Minister said that Kolkata has been a seat of medical academics since pre-independence times. Kolkata was the place where India’s first Medical College was set up in 1835. The second Medical College was established in Chennai. India’s first University, The University of Calcutta was also set up in Kolkata. Indian Medical Association which is the largest body of medicos today was also founded in Kolkata. India’s first celebrated medical consultant and Mahatma Gandhi’s physician, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy also hailed from Kolkata. Further Dr J.P. Bose, the first doctor to use insulin injection in India on a patient in 1929 also took place in Kolkata, he said.

Talking about the theme of today’s conference ‘Our health, our nature, our culture’, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is very much in tune with the requirements of the India of the 21st century. He said that the Prime Minister had given us the mantra ‘LiFE’ (Life For Environment). Following this vision in the last 9 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, healthcare has been given top priority by the Government.

Through Mission Covid Suraksha, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Government along with the help of like-minded organisations like NMO reached the last mile for conducting the vaccination drive successfully and even providing the indigenously developed vaccines to more than 50 other countries.

Listing out the ways in which organisations like NMO can collaborate with the government, the Minister said that, firstly, organisations can collaborate with StartUps in the medical field who have the right calibre. The Government also has agencies working in this area like the Technology development board, BIRAC etc.