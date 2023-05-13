Family members, relatives block NH over suspicious death of college youth

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 13: The shell shocked family members of the student who was found hanging in the Hostel Room of Degree College Kathua yesterday blocked Jammu –Pathankot National Highway today in protest.

Arun Kumar resident of Pathankot, who was studying in Government Degree College, Kathua was found hanging in his room at Boys Hostel Kathua yesterday morning by his friends.

The protesting family members and his relatives blocked the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway to get justice and demanded an enquiry into the mysterious death of their kin.

The family members smell the foul play in terming the death as suicide by College management. They put the dead body of youth Arun Kumar in the middle of road and raised slogans seeking justice. The wailing family members were shocked over the death of youth in mysterious circumstances and said that he had number of wound marks on his body. The family said that why the body was not brought down from gallows in the presence of family and why post mortem was not conducted in the presence of family members? They accused the College management for this act and said that Arun Kumar was murdered as per prima facie evidence.

They said on the day of death Arun Kumar was alone in his room and the window of the room was broken. The security guard of Hostel was on leave and there was no CCTV installed in the hostel. The wailing and sobbing Arun’s mother said “My son was very friendly and never adopted any bad habit or company. He was very intelligent and there is no matter behind to commit suicide. It is clear-cut murder of my son as his body has wound marks which indicated that he was beaten up mercilessly by someone in the hostel and hanged to death’’. She was narrating the whole story of unfortunate night while tears were yelling from her eyes to ADC Deepika Rana.

The ADC Deepika Rana saw the wound mark on body in open public view and admitted that there was something wrong so the matter needed to be enquired. She said that the Medical Board has conducted postmortem of Arun and enquiry officer is appointed to investigate the matter. The officer will submit the report and after verification it will be shared shortly.

The traffic was suspended on busy Highway for two hours and long queue of vehicles was seen on the road. The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Deepika Rana and Additional SP, Paramjit Singh reached on the spot and assured the protestors that the justice will prevail and fair enquiry will be made into the matter. After his assurance the dharna was lifted and the traffic was restored on the Highway.