JCCI team calls on AC ST Deptt, alleges harassment by officials

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: A delegation of office bearers of Chamber of Commerce & Industry under the leadership of Arun Gupta (president) today called on Additional Commissioner State Taxes Department Namrata Dogra and discussed with her various issues confronting the trade and industry including the issue of unnecessary harassment of traders by enforcement wing of the State Taxes Department.

JCCI president during meeting told the Additional Commissioner that some officers of the Enforcement Wing of State Taxes Department are unnecessarily harassing and penalizing the traders due to technical mistakes. Further, he said that the officers on duty are penalizing the traders on the pretext that the traders have not obtained GST Invoice in their name and have purchased the goods on cash memo. In this matter, Arun Gupta said that if a dealer is not getting a GST Invoice, he is not applying for input tax. It is our request that on these small bills, there should be no penalty.

He said at some places the officials of the Enforcement wing are checking each and every vehicle and even those who have invoice of below Rs 30,000. As they have no proper GST invoice and they have only cash bills, JCC is of the opinion that unnecessary harassment should be avoided.

During interaction the matter of enhancement of time limit of e-way bills was discussed wherein JCCI chief said that taking into consideration the climatic and the demographic conditions the parties whose e-way bill has expired should not be penalized. Gupta said sometimes the vehicles in which the goods are dispatched to some far away places gets stranded due to mechanical fault and the party has to change the goods from one vehicle to another vehicle. The Enforcement wing of the State Taxes Department should take lenient view rather than penalizing the concerned parties.

President JCCI brought into her notice the matter relating to shop to shop checking by the State Taxes Department is not acceptable as it will create undue panic and unnecessary harassment to the business community.

Additional Commissioner assured the Chamber team that the officials of the State Taxes Department shall visit the premises of the traders to check their Registration Certificates only which should be displayed by the traders at a visible place of their business premises. And there will be no harassment by the State Taxes Department to the members of the business community.

The others who accompanied the delegation include Anil Gupta – senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta- junior vice president, Manish Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta- Treasurer of JCCI.