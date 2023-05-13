CJ visits Baramulla, takes stock of judiciary infrastructure

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, May 13: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh, today paid his maiden visit to Baramulla district where he inspected functioning of District Court besides inaugurating second National Lok Adalat.

On the occasion, Chief Justice was accorded guard of honour by a squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Registrar General, Shahzad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Mahinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure, In-charge Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla besides other functionaries of all concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Chief Justice inaugurated second National Lok Adalat at District Court Baramulla, organised by District Legal Services Authority during which different cases were settled amicably.

He also distributed tricycles and other prosthetic aids including hearing aids and wheelchairs among the specially abled beneficiaries besides giving away two cheques worth Rs. 26 lakh to the victims under MACT.

While interacting with the beneficiaries, Chief Justice assured them all possible support from judiciary in order to make their lives easy and comfortable. He said that the persons with physical challenges need to be taken care of by the society.

After inaugurating National Lok Adalat, Chief Justice held a brief interaction with all concerned in respect of the augmentation of the infrastructure for all the courts of Baramulla district.

Chief Justice was apprised regarding the progress of Judiciary proceedings. It was given out that various new and innovative methods have been introduced from time to time to make justice delivery easier to the public.

After chairing a review meeting, Chief Justice also inspected every section of the court complex and interacted with the members of Bar Association Baramulla.

President Bar Association raised various issues hampering the functioning of the Court viz. appointment of Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Placement of Permanent Judge for Juvenile Justice Board, Permanent Secretary District Legal Services Authority Baramulla besides providing 50 Chambers for Lawyers equipped with necessary facilities.

Chief Justice, while responding to all the issues and demands, said that the same would be considered as a priority and will be resolved in a time bound manner.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice stressed on timely disposal of old cases for advancement of the cause of justice. He also asked the concerned to ensure that doors of Justice are always accessible to the common man without any hindrance.

Later, the Chief Justice visited Court Complex Uri and inspected the functioning of the Court besides interacting with the members of Bar Association Uri.

He said that all facilities shall be made available at the Court Complex including separate washroom facility for female staff and lawyers and works including road development and lawn beautification be taken up on priority.