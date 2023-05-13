Karnataka victory has sent loud message for 2024 polls: PCC chief

Cong holds celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Celebrating the landslide victory of the party in Karnataka today outside PCC office Jammu today, the Congress termed it the outcome of the success of `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said that the results have sent a loud message for the 2024 general elections in the country.

Leading the celebrations amidst beating of drums and distribution of sweets, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani said that politics of polarization, division, diversion and hatred won’t work any longer and people want positive agenda and delivery. Senior leaders of the party joined the celebrations including working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, the Congress activists including, DCCs, Youth Congress, Seva Dal and NSUI celebrated the victory at Shaheedi Chowk office of the party.

Sweets were distributed amidst dancing, beating of drums by the Congress leaders and workers over the victory in Karnataka.

Talking to media persons PCC president congratulated the people of Karnataka and the Congress leadership for victory of the party, defeating BJP. He said that the outcome of the results is that the erosion of BJP has already started in December 2022 from Himachal Pradesh when it lost one state out of two as its double engine campaign failed.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka for defeating BJP and bringing Congress back to power, he said that Modi factor did not work as it lost Himachal and now Karnataka but the most important is that the polarization campaign of BJP is defeated by the people of Karnataka for which they are commendable.

The PCC congratulated the party high command including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Wani slammed BJP and PM Modi for doing shameful act of comparing Lord Bajrangbali with Bajrang Dal. He further said Karnataka and whole country has rejected the divisive politics of BJP. The party has wrested two out of three states which went to polls after Yatra indicating decline of BJP and rise of Congress.

Raman Bhalla congratulated the AICC leadership and Karnataka State leadership of Congress or victory and defeating double engine Govt of BJP. It indicates that Congress is the only alternative to BJP and people are fed up with BJP Government. The Karnataka results will have positive impact on other States where elections are due this year, he added.

Congress leaders and workers celebrated victory of Congress in Karnataka at all District Headquarters, Block Headquarters and many other places in entire J&K UT.

Prominent who took part in celebrations include chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Th Balwan Singh (ex-MLA), Yogesh Sawhney (Ex-Minister), Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Gurbachan Kumari Rana (ex-Minister), Vinod Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Narinder Gupta, Narinder Sharma, Gurdarshan Singh, Shashi Sharma, Pawan Raina, Vijay Sharma, Praveen Sarwar Khan, Thomas Khokhar and many others.