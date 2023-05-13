Altaf Bukhari calls on LG

* Sinha releases Padha’s book

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 13: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, senior politician and President, J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance including availability of subsidized ration at landed cost to the beneficiaries and the recent fire incident at Jama Masjid in Tral area of Pulwama.

The Lt Governor assured Bukhari that the demands & issues projected by him would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor released a book titled “Vishwasthali-My Pride” authored by Shiv Kumar Padha, at Raj Bhawan, today.

He congratulated the author and publisher for the excellent work.

Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu Samba Kathua range and Dr Yog Raj Padha among others were present.