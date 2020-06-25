OIC has no locus standi on India’s internal matters: MEA on contact group meet on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation over one of its contact groups discussing Kashmir, asserting that the grouping has no locus standi on matters strictly internal to the country.

Pakistan had on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “step up its efforts” to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held “on the request of Pakistan”, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office. (AGENCIES)