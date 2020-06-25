10 CRPF personnel among 127 fresh COVID cases in J-K, tally rises to 6,549

SRINAGAR: As many as 127 more people, including 10 CRPF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the tally in the Union territory to 6,549, officials said.

They said 14 of these cases were from Jammu region, while 113 were from the valley.

There are 2,492 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 3,967 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Thursday include 20 people who had recently returned to the Union territory.

The cases also include 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the officials said. (AGENCIES)