Odisha | Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha), Dec 20: Drink your way to health seemed to have been the motto of an ambulance driver in this tiny town near the coast, who stopped his vehicle on the way to a hospital and offered his injured passenger a peg, while pouring himself another.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver is seen making pegs, of what seems to be an alcoholic beverage, for himself and the patient, while parking his vehicle on the side of a highway in Tirtol area.

While the driver was seen gulping his peg down at one go, the patient, with one leg plastered, sipped his drink while lying down on the stretcher. The bizarre incident came to light on Monday after bystanders took videos and uploaded those on social media. (Agencies)