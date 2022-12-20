DM Jammu imposes restriction on transportation of Bovines

JAMMU, Dec 20: District Magistrate Jammu, Avny Lavasa, has imposed restriction on the transportation of Bovine Animals from the district except with written permission by the designated authority.

The order issued today stated that “No Bovine animals such as Cow, Buffalo, Oxen, Bulls, Calves etc be transported from District Jammu to other Districts, except with written permission from undersigned or Addl. District Magistrate, Jammu under certain conditions imposed by this office, from time to time.”

The order shall come into force with an immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from date of its issue or till the order is rescinded whichever be earlier.