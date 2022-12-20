Almost all terrorist outfits wiped out; just a few modules active in Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

DE Web Desk

GANDERBAL, Dec 20: Stating that the security situation in Kashmir was peaceful and in the next four months it would improve further, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday said almost all terrorist outfits have been wiped out while some “terrorist modules were active” that would also be finished very soon.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of inauguration of a police post in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the DGP Singh, said that the present security situation was most peaceful in Kashmir. “Dal Lake is looking more beautiful and tourists are coming despite the fall in the temperatures. Some terrorist modules are active to sustain militancy while outfits have been by and large wiped out,” he said.

The DGP said that the security situation was improving with each passing day. “In next three to four months, the situation will be more peaceful,” he said. To a query about threats being issued by TRF, the DGP said that these are tactics to keep the fear of militancy alive and this all is being done by the ISI. “These people are targeting non-locals, minorities and innocents. Pakistan can’t decide who will live in Kashmir. It is the J&K government that will decide who has to stay in Kashmir to work here,” he said.

The DGP said that terrorist figures are in double digits vis-à-vis locals and foreigners. “Anti-militancy operations are going on every week. “Almost all terrorist outfits have been wiped out. Some modules are active that are being tracked down. These modules will also be finished soon,” he said. He said that there is a possibility that some remaining hiding terrorists may change their base and shift to residential areas given the fall in temperatures. “We are ready to face terrorists in orchards as well as in forests as well,” he said. (KNO)