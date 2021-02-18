Oblivious remarks of PAGD leaders aimed at stalling restoration of statehood: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today deeply regretted the irresponsible and oblivious remarks made by certain political leaders that can stall the process of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the recent remarks made by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Apni Party president said that it seems that the leaders affiliated with the so-called People’s Alliance want perpetual sufferings for the people of J&K.

“Since its inception, the Apni Party has been vigorously pursuing the restoration of statehood to J&K so that the people have an elected and accountable Government that can address their woes on priority. Now, when this goal set by the Apni Party is about to materialize, some leaders seem to be hell bent to stall this process,” he remarked while addressing an interaction programme with youth organized at Party office in Jammu.

Bukhari said the Government of India has also realized the pain and sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that is why the Union Home Minister in his recent speech in the Parliament reiterated his promise on restoration of Statehood.

“Unfortunately, the insensible voices emanating from J&K against the Statehood depict their innate desire and mindset of keeping the Kashmir cauldron on boil. Since these leaders are enjoying the Government perks and privileges, they seldom understand the sufferings and miseries of common masses,” he remarked.

He said the policy of two-hoots played by these leaders is well established to which over seven decades of history of J&K stands a silent testimony. “These leaders are experienced in specious utterances drenched in emotive sloganeering. However, people are not in a mood to buy their rabble-rousing anymore,” Bukhari added.

Prominent party leaders present on the occasion were senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Aijaz Khan, general secretaries Vijay Bakaya and Vikram Malhotra, provincial president Manjit Singh, provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Namrta Sharma provincial president Woman Wing, Ex-MLA Ghulam Hassan Khan, and Ex-MLA Qamar Choudhary.