Gurmat Samagam on Feb 21

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: A Grand Gurmat Samagam in the loving memory of Sant Gurbaksh Singh Ji Dana is being organized by Dera Sant Pura Danna on 21st February (Sunday) at Gurudwara Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji at Akhnoor Road, Domana.

The Samagam will be held from 10 am to 4 pm under the patronage of Sant Tejwant Singh Ji Dera Mukhi Sant Pura Danna.

This was informed by Balvinder Singh Spokesperson of Dera Sant Pura Danna while addressing a press conference today. He was accompanied by members of the organizing Committee Manjit Singh, Mohinder Singh President State Akali Dal (Badal), Amarjit Singh, TP Singh, Rajinder Singh Sudan, Piyara Singh, Amrik Singh and Jagjit Singh.

Balvinder Singh informed that prominent Ragis and religious preachers coming from outside J&K are Sandeep Singh Hazuri Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib, Surinder Singh and Nachatar Singh Hazuri Ragi Sri Darbar Sahib and Harbinder Singh Pracharak SGPC, Incharge J&K. Other prominent local Ragi Jathas who shall recite Shabad Kirtan include Jagtar Singh, Gian Singh, Jagir Singh, Ravinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Avtar Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Rangil Singh and Charanpreet Singh.

SP Singh Oberai, Internationally Acclaimed Social Activist and Chairman Sarbat Da Bhalla Trust, despite his busy schedule, is also participating in the Samagam, the spokesperson added.

This programme is being organized with the active participation of Joginder Singh Bali and Updesh Kour Bali of Hong Kong, Tarlochan Singh Wazir Chairman State Gurudwara Parbhandhak Board, Baldev Singh CEO Peaks Auto, Attar Singh Chairman Kukreja Foundation, Advocate Surinder Kour, Inder Singh Sudan Corporator, Jeet Singh Holand Waley and Gurcharan Singh Bhagri and Davinderjit Singh Bhagri (Canada), Management Committee SGSD International School Domana and all District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committees of Jammu Division.

Singh said to and fro free transport facilities will be available from different location of Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua.

All present in the press conference appealed to the general public and community in particular to attend the samagam in large numbers to seek the blessing of Akal Purakh.