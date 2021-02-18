Congress hits out at BJP for ‘Tax terrorism’, price rise

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Congress today hit out at the Central Government for the “Tax loot” and unprecedented hike of all commodities of common use including petrol, diesel, gas, etc, which have gone beyond the reach of common people.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarter here today, PCC vice president and former Minister Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former Minister and general secretaries PCC Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh said that the common people are extremely depressed due to unprecedented hike and uncontrolled prices of all commodities.

“There is 820 % increase in tax on petrol and 258 % on diesel by Modi Government as compared to UPA Government. The rates of domestic gas have seen rise of Rs 175 per cylinder in three months”, they alleged and termed it a loot of common people by Modi Government.

They said on the top of all that, J&K Government is going to imposed property tax in municipal limits. “As per the reports, the property tax shall be charged as per rates and value of the properties fixed unilaterally by the Government to charge high stamp duty,” the leaders said, adding this is great injustice to the people.

The congress leaders said that in addition to this, the BJP led Municipal Corporation Jammu has already recommended imposition of 1% additional tax on the existing stamp duties which is another huge burden on the highly taxed people of Jammu. They sought roll back of the decision of property tax as well as Municipal Tax immediately.