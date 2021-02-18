JKNPP protests against soaring fuel prices, property tax, Toll Plazas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Accusing the BJP of having miserably failed to control fuel price rise and inflation besides imposing weird taxes one after the other, Panthers Party activists staged a protest demonstration at Exhibition Ground Jammu, here today.

Led by Harshdev Singh, Chairman-JKNPP and Yash Paul Kundal, General Secretary-JKNPP, the protestors raised slogans against the Modi Government.

Describing India’s Petrol and Diesel prices costliest in Southeast Asia, Harshdev Singh said that at the time when GST had been introduced to rationalise indirect taxes in the country, it was indeed unjustifiable to keep petro-products outside the ambit of new taxation regime.

“With hefty excise duty on fuel already levied, the addition of new agri cess on it has broken all records of fuel hike taking petrol to Rs 100 per litre. And with the petrol and diesel becoming dearer, the price of domestic LPG cylinder had also soared to Rs 820 per cylinder. The soaring prices of fuel and gas have added to the woes of the common masses”, Harshdev rued.

Asserting that soaring price of fuel has led to steep rise in transportation fares, Mr. Singh further pointed out that it had turned other essential commodities dearer. He regretted that inflation had become a benchmark of BJP’s Governance and looting people by burning holes in their pockets had always been its nasty motive.

In view of J&K Govt. issuing orders to levy property tax on lands and buildings of late, Mr Singh divulged that the Government was going to levy another obnoxious tax on the people to ramp up organized loot and plunder of public money. “Govt’s decision to impose Property Tax on the public will bring the curtains down for the Saffron party once and for all. You have been extorting money from the people amid Corona pandemic like a blood sucking parasite. Impo-sition of Toll Tax followed by Property Tax would further aggravate the brewing anger of the people to catastrophic rage. You will be blown to smithereens and defenestrated from the core constituency by the people”, Harshdev said while taking a dig at BJP.

Yash Paul Kundal also addressed the protest demonstration. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion, included Manju Singh, Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Pratap Singh, Parshotam Parihar and others.