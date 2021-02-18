Rail roko: Protesting farmers sit on tracks against new agriculture laws

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Farmers sat on railway tracks at Channi Himmat here as part of the ‘rail roko’ protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Protesting farmers, including women under the banner of United Kissan Front, sat on rail tracks at Channi Himmat.

Amid slogans, the protesting farmers led by Tejinder Pal Singh Aman, Sarpanch Ravinder Singh and Mohinder Singh termed the recently introduced three farm laws as anti-farmers and demanded their immediate roll back.

It is pertinent to mention here that, thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

“The rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident”, officials said, adding that the movement of trains was delayed because of the farmers’ rail blockade. Train services were resumed after protestors dispersed, they added.