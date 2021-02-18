Mystery shrouds death of newly married woman

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 18 : A newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances in Kamore village of Samba district today.

According to Police, victim Rimpy Choudhary, W/o Tony took some poisonous substance in her In-law’s house and died. When this news spread in the area parents of the victim reached at Community Health Centre, Ramgarh where the dead body was shifted for the autopsy.

Later the parents of the victim staged protest against her in-laws and alleged that this was not a suicide but a clear murder.

After the postmortem dead body was handed over to victim’s parents for last rites but the angry parents took dead body to her in-laws home and forcibly performed her last rites in their courtyard in that locality.

The Ramgarh Police registered a case under Section 174 IPC and arrested victim’s husband Tony, father-in-law and mother-in-law and started investigation in the matter. Parents of the victim urged the police to do a fair inquiry in this case so that their daughter gets justice.