NSF Bajaj launches new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: NSF-Bajaj, launched the new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS in a function held at NSF Bajaj, Satwari, here in the presence of local technicians, financers and customers.

The new Platina 110 ABS is the only bike in its segment to offer the anti-lock braking system.

At the heart of the new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the 115cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection technology. The engine develops 8.6PS of maximum power and 9.81Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Based on a tubular single downtube chassis, the new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS gets telescopic front suspension with 135mm travel and Nitrox spring-on-spring rear suspension with 110mm travel. The 17-inch alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. The front has a 240mm disc brake, while there is a 110mm drum brake at the rear.

“The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains and roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology”, said Rohan Kotwal, Executive Director, NSF-Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu.

“The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over seven million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors”, he added.

The new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is being offered in three colour options–Charcoal Black, Volcanic Red and Beach Blue. It features an LED headlamp with integrated DRL, ABS-indicating analogue speedometer, quilted seat, hand-guards and a new set of mirrors.