BJP Govt on mission ‘Aab Ki Baar Petrol-Diesel 100 Ke Paar’ : Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: J&K unit of Congress held strong protest demonstration at Vikram Chowk against the BJP Government for hike in fuel prices all over India.

The protest was organized by Chairmen JKPCC OBC Department Suresh Kumar Dogra. The protest was led by JKPCC vice president Raman Bhalla and general secretary Manmohan Singh besides others. It was joined by hundreds of party workers.

The protesters were moving towards Governor House to send message to Union Govt to stop anti-people move. However, they were not allowed to do so as their march was stopped by the police. The protesters held placards and raised slogans against the Government in a bid to raise their voice against unbearable petrol and diesel prices. They demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Bhalla while speaking on the occasion maintained that country is amid an economic recession. Today, India is facing acute unemployment. People’s wages have been cut and now they are being burdened with sky-rocketing prices, thanks to LPG cylinders or petrol and diesel prices, where records are being set by this Government.

The Modi Government has raised Excise Duty more than 14 times in its tenure so far and has amassed a whopping Rs 24 lakh crore which actually belongs to the people of this country and taxation is so very high,” he alleged.

“We believe the ‘Achche Din’ that the Modi Government spoke about and shies away from, is nowhere in sight. “We demand these prices and Excise Duty increase be rolled back. The Excise Duty structure and the Excise collections be paused for a while and the Government give relief to the common man because of the unprecedented situation and the Government’s prime duty is to bring more relief to the people,” he said.

Launching attack on BJP Government at the Centre, he demanded subsidy on bicycles as prices of petrol and diesel are touching “record levels”. “By rising fuel prices, the BJP government is fullling its mission ‘Aab Ki Baar Petrol/Diesel Rs 100 Paar’. It is now an open secret that the BJP Government does not believe in welfare but is launching economic warfare against its own citizens,” he alleged.

Bhalla said that Congress party is on roads to awaken BJP Govt from sleep. Petrol, diesel and the price of cooking gas cylinders have made life of common man miserable. He asked the Central Government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas with immediate effect.