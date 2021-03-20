Developmental process started by UPA in J&K reversed under BJP rule: Patil

*Economic losses, unemployment at peak: Mir

Gopal Sharma

PULWAMA/SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Lashing out at Central Government for failing to address the grievances of people, besides failing them on every count after promising overall development post August 5 2019, AICC Incharge for J&K Rajni Patil today said developmental process started by UPA in J&K received a major setback.

Patil was reviewing the current situation, besides organizational affairs and activities in Pulwama and Srinagar districts during her five days tour in J&K. JKPCC president GA Mir and other senior leaders held interaction with party workers and also reviewed the party activities in both the districts.

AICC leader interacted with party cadres in Pulwama, then visited Srinagar Party office today and urged them (workers) to gear up for the challenges ahead, besides putting a united fight against the “anti-people and wrong policies” of the Government, which is responsible for the economic losses, restlessness among the people in J&K.

Patil said the developmental scenario in J&K got setback, unemployment has risen considerably, people have suffered huge economic losses, but unfortunately the rising trend of people’s grievances have even failed to invite the attention of the Government, which is a big source of disappointment and anguish among the people, who have realized that their voices are not being heard by the BJP Govt, rather they are being suppressed aiming to cover up the wrong doings on the part of BJP Govt.

“Mere making tall claims and promising sky won’t change the reality, the fact of the matter is that BJP Govt has utterly failed to address people’s problems. It is an established fact, that Govt has not come up with any programme or policy with regard to development, curbing unemployment and resolution of other issues concerning people in J&K,” Patil said.

The AICC Incharge sent a clear signal to Party workers and leaders across J&K to get united to strengthen the party at grassroot level as the Congress Party is committed to safeguard the rights of the people and won’t compromise on its stated position of working and serving people to the best of its ability, which is the party’s legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC chief GA Mir laid emphasis over highlighting the issues concerning people especially economic crisis and other important issues like rising unemployment and huge losses caused to JK’s economy after revoking special status of J&K as people have witnessed only restrictions, communication gag, besides the COVID-19 made the situation more complex for the people, and irony is that Centre Govt is ignoring every genuine issue in order to hide its failures on all fronts.

Mir also hit out at the Centre for unprecedented price hike on petroleum products and essentials and expressed surprise over the attitude of the BJP Govt.

On the one hand, BJP Govt is adamant over not to reverse the price hike and on the other, it is appealing people to vote for it, now “it is the sole responsibility of the voters to respond to BJPs ‘terror tax’ and price hike on everything especially petrol, diesel and essentials,” Mir said.

He said people have realized that BJP is desperate to erode the democratic institutions for the sake of remaining in power. Every institution in the country benefitting people and safeguarding the Constitution is BJP’s target, for the fact, BJP want to bring back dictator rule in the country to serve its dirty political ends, which is matter of serious concern.

Senior party leaders Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Amreen Badre, Surinder Singh Channi, Shameema Iqbal, Umer Jan, Shameema Raina, Javed Magrey, Abdul Gani Khan and Kadfeen Chowdhary also addressed the Party workers, urging them to highlight people issues, at grass root level, for their resolution.

Kulgam working president Dr Ayoub Mattoo, Shameema Sopori, Saira, Bashrat Bin Qadir, Aijaz Rasool, Nukul Matoo, Sobee Jan, Shaheena SMC Corporators, Block presidents, prominent Party workers of Pulwama and Srinagar districts, Mahila and Youth Congress activists participated.

On the occasion, Showkat Ahmad Malik, prominent political and social activist from Chadoora joined Congress at Srinagar Party office along with his supporters. AICC Incharge and JKPCC president welcomed new entrants into the party fold.