CJ inaugurates new Sub Judge Court Complex at Ramnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 20: Chief Justice of Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories, Justice Pankaj Mithal today inaugurated newly constructed Sub Judge Court Complex at Ramnagar.

He was accompanied by Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for Udhampur district.

Chief Justice was given ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at court complex by district police Udhampur.

The inaugural function was attended by Registrar General High Court Jawad Ahmed; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Rajeev Gupta; Member Secretary JK SLSA, Mohinder Kumar Sharma; Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib; Senior Superintendent of Police, Sargun Shukla; MD JKPCC, Vikas Kundal; Chief Engineer JKPPC, N.D Khawaja; Principal District and Session Judge Udhampur, Mohan Lal Manhas; Sub-Judge Ramnagar, Archana Charak; Sub Judge Secy DLSA , Sandeep Kour; District Mobile Magistrate, Ajay Kumar; X-En JKPCC Pankaj Sahaney, President Bar Association Ramnagar, K.D Sharma and other distinguished guests.

Chief Justice was informed that the building has been constructed at cost of Rs 5.40 crores and is having facilities of main court building comprising of Court Room, Niabat Court , Criminal Section, Prosecution, Staff Section etc at ground floor, Library and Maalkhana, Lok Adalt etc at First Floor. Besides, Judge Residence comprising of 3 bed rooms with office, drawing room, kitchen, lobby and attached toilets.

It was also given out that the complex and residential quarter of judge had been constructed over 10 kanal of land to accommodate the Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division (Sub Judge), Judicial Magistrate First Class.

Interacting with bar members, Chief Justice said the aim to construct new buildings and the infrastructure in courts is to facilitate the atmosphere where justice is delivered properly.

Chief Justice said that the new complex will be pivotal in ease of doing business of Courts besides creating a conducive environment in the times of pandemic.

On the occasion, Bar members apprised the Chief Justice of various issues faced by them which included completion of Lawyers chambers and creation of additional session court at Ramnagar. Bar members thanked Chief Justice for developing such digitally equipped judicial court complex at Tehsil level in stipulated time frame.

They also presented memento to visiting guest on the occasion.

Chief Justice gave patient hearing to Bar members and assured the members that their pending issues will be addressed on priority.

A deputation of Latti also met Chief Justice and demanded creation of Munsiff court at Latti as they have to cover long distance to reach at Udhampur and Ramnagar.

Chief Justice and Administrative Judge for Udhampur district and other visiting dignitaries also planted saplings at Newly inaugurated Sub Judge court complex Ramnagar .