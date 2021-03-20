Modi gave new orientation to ‘Act East Policy’: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Mar 20 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new orientation to “Act East Policy”, resulting in India’s effective engagement with countries across its eastern borders.

As India prepares to celebrate the 75th Year of Independence in 2022, Northeast will become the torch bearer of New India, he said

Speaking as Chief Guest in a Webinar titled “Act East Policy: Enhancing Trade Infrastructure and Connectivity in the North Eastern Region” organized by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER), he said, Northeast will be the New Engine of growth for New India. He said, in the Post-COVID era, India’s Economic Resurgence will not be complete, unless it takes care of the vast unexplored potentialities and resources of the North-Eastern Region. As India prepares to celebrate 75th year of independence, Northeast will be

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave the vision of “Act East”, soon after assuming power in 2014, thus imparting a new push to our approach and focus to our relations with neighbouring countries, which was earlier known as Look East Policy. He said, ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, he has accorded a special priority to the development of the North Eastern region of India. He said, this also assumes importance because if India has to successfully engage with the countries across the eastern borders, it must have a strong basis in the areas proximal to eastern borders which comprise the North Eastern States.

With its geographical position and rich natural as well as agro-climatic resources, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, access to the growing ASEAN market is essential for optimum utilization of trade and business opportunities.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the ‘Act East Policy’ announced in November, 2014 is the upgrade of the “Look East Policy” which was promulgated in 1992. It aims at promoting economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop a strategic relationship with countries in Indo-Pacific region with a proactive and pragmatic approach and thereby improving the economic development of North Eastern Region (NER) which is a gateway to the South East Asia Region.

Nisha Taneja, Professor at ICRIER, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) highlighted the importance of enhancing trade infrastructure and connectivity in the North Eastern Region through a research study led by her.

The Webinar was, among others, joined by Pramod Bhasin, Chairman, ICRIER, and Rajat Kathuria, Director & CE, ICRIER.