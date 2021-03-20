DC Poonch pays surprise visit to Distt Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

Poonch, Mar 20: The Deputy Commissioner Poonch Inder Jeet accompanied by Addi. Deputy Commissioner paid surprise visit to District Hospital and made a thorough round of Emergency Block, SNWCU Ward (Sick New Ward Care Unit), Surgical Ward, Pediatric Ward, Ayushman Bharat Help Desk Unit, DEIC Unit (District Early Intervention Centre) and District Tuberculosis Centre.

While inspecting the casualty centre, Deputy Commissioner interacted with the patients, doctors and the Para Medical staff on duty. He took direct feedback from the patients regarding providing of medicines, meal and other medical facilities to the patients and their attendants.

While interacting with the doctors and para-medical staff on duty, the Deputy Commissioner advised them to perform their duties as per the devised roaster. He advised the CMO and Medical Superintendent to provide the medicines and other medical facilities to the patients, their attendants and remain caring and compassionate towards them.

He also interacted with patients and their attendants as well as doctors and para-medical staff on duty and passed instructions to the Medical Superintendent to maintain complete cleanliness and provide hygienic patient care facilities to the patients and their attendants. He instructed that the bedding and blankets should be changed daily as per the colour coding mechanism in vogue.

Meanwhile, DC Poonch also visited the under construction Mini-Secretariat building and EVM Ware House at Poonch, made a thorough round of all the floors of the buildings and passed instructions at site to the Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Department for the completion of the remaining work at an earliest so that the buildings may be made functional for the opening of various offices.