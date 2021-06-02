NPP protests against price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Accusing the Govt of its failure to control raging inflation which has led to steep rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and grocery essentials, scores of Panther activists led by its chairman Harsh Dev Singh and Yash Paul Kundal general secretary staged a protest demonstration near Press Club in Jammu today.

While torching the effigy of the BJP Govt, the enraged protestors raised slogans of “Hum Do Hamare Do, Diesel 90 Petrol 100”, “Jab se BJP Sarkaar Ayee, Kamar Todh Mehangayi Layee”, “Modi Sarkar, hai hai”.

Speaking to media, Harshdev Singh said that with hefty excise duty, road cess, VAT on fuel and additional farm cess being levied, the petrol and diesel prices had sky rocketed to Rs.100 per litre and 90 per litre, respectively. And with the petrol and diesel becoming dearer, the price of domestic LPG cylinder had further soared to Rs 900 per cylinder. The bizarre hike in price of fuel and gas has added to the woes of the common masses, Harshdev rued.

Regretting that the common man’s life had become miserable in view of the raging inflation, he pointed out that there had been frequent surges in the prices of onions, tomatoes etc during the BJP rule which had rendered the popular vegetables beyond the reach of people.

“The astounding rates of groceries including dairies, cereals, pulses and edible oils have also broken the spine of common man. With the mustard oil hitting Rs 220 a litre, the budget of a common household has crashed leaving housewives hapless to arrange kitchen fire”, lamented Harshdev. He said that inflation had become a benchmark of BJP’s governance and looting people by burning holes in their pockets has become synonymous with Saffron party.

Holding the Central BJP rule culpable for the surge in COVID pandemic that had struck the nation, Harshdev rued that the Saffron party not only floundered to provide the much needed health infrastructure, essential drugs and vaccines etc to save the precious lives, but had miserably failed to control inflation which had reached a new high during its rule.