Cong worst opposition in history of India: Vibodh

OBC Morcha distributes immunity boosters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP)OBC Morcha JK-UT in collaboration with Director ISM organised free immunity boosters Ayurvedic medicines distribution program at Mohalla Shiv Mandir, Vikram Chowk, here, today.

The program was attended by BJP J&K general secretary, Vibodh Gupta, president BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT Braham Jyot Satti, Anju Dogra and Sunil Prajapati (publicity secretary and convenor Sewa Hi Sangathan drive BJP OBC Morcha J&K UT).

Speaking on the occasion, Vibodh Gupta highly acclaimed the work done by BJP OBC Morcha during the pandemic. BJP J&K OBC Morcha has done commendable work round the clock throughout J&K in line with the party’s slogan Sewa Hi Sanghatan, he said.

Vibodh further spoke on the robust infrastructure that India developed in the health sector in a short span to fight the pandemic. He asserted that PM Cares Fund empowered India to stimulate its fight against COVID-19. He told that nearly 50,000 ventilators distributed across the country under the PM-Cares fund.

Taking a dig at Congress, Vibodh called it the “worst opposition” witnessed in the history of India. He said that during the pandemic it was expected that the opposition will ensure close coordination with the Government but contrary to this Congress top leadership was active in spreading fake news and rumours on PM Cares funds and other policies. He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies on PM Cares Funds.

Braham Jyot Satti also complimented the works done by BJP OBC Morcha and said that we are committed to working for society with the spirit of serving humanity. He strongly asserted that BJP OBC Morcha stands with very citizen during tough times.

Satti further highlighted various social works organised by BJP OBC Morcha during the COVID-19 and appealed the workers to continue to serve society with same enthusiasm. He said that we are working with the motto of the nation first, party second and self last ensuring inclusive development in J&K.

Anju Dogra and Sunil Prajapati also spoke on the occasion. Other senior BJP leaders present on the occasion were Rajesh Dogra (Executive Member BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT), Rohit Mehra (booth president), Suman Kumari (district secretary, Mahila Morcha), Anita Devi ( district Executive Member Mahila Morcha).