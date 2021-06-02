BJP to provide 25,000 jobs in J&K before 2022: MP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam today promised to provide 25,000 jobs in J&K before 2022, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to develop the Union Territory.

Islam, who is also the party’s senior leader said the second wave of COVID was “sudden and more deadly” than the first and yet “our Prime Minister took matters into his own hands after he felt that several State Governments were unable to cope with the challenge”.

The BJP leader along with party J&K vice president Yudhvir Sethi was speaking at a programme to mark the completion of seven years of the Modi-led Government at the Centre and distributed 500 ration kits among needy families at Kalaka Colony here in collaboration with an NGO, a party release said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir administration has done a lot of good work since the revocation of Article 370. What the BJP Government has done in the last 20 months has not been done by four generations of the previous Governments, ruled only by three families,” he said.

Highlighting the Government’s achievements in different sectors, including health and power, he said, “Today the children have pens and cricket bats in their hands rather than guns… the Modi Government is committed to development as your progress is our aim.”

He said rail link is likely to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country by 2022 and the administration has prepared a land bank of over 29,000 kanals to set up industries.

He added that 25,000 jobs will be given to unemployed youths in the Union Territory before 2022.

Asserting that Modi has ensured no one sleeps hungry in the country during the pandemic, he said no other country in the world has a food security scheme like India.

Zafar said Modi’s focus has been on arresting the spread of the disease and getting the population vaccinated, besides providing free ration to the needy as was done during the first coronavirus wave.

Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP vice president said that BJP was the first party which reached grassroots level and distributed dry ration kits, food packets, sanitizers across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

He asserted hundreds of the party workers were inspired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s motto of ‘Seva hi Sangathan’ Abhiyan serving the people in distress amidst pandemic.