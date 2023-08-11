Notorious Criminal Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 11: A notorious criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said on Friday.

Rakesh Kumar alias “Raku”, a resident of Meer Mohra Sarothi in Panchari tehsil, has become a great threat to public peace and tranquility, forcing the authorities to detain him under the administrative law, a police official said.

He said a number of cases are registered against Kumar, a notorious criminal, in Udhampur police station.

The official further said that Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar prepared a dossier for Kumar’s detention under the PSA.

He added that the accused was arrested by a police team after getting the district magistrate’s approval and shifted to jail. (Agencies)