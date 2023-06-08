Notorious criminal booked under PIT NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: A notorious criminal was booked under the PIT NDPS Act here at Miran Sahib Area today, police said.

They said Choudhary Asif Ali alias Asif of Langotian, RS Pura, Jammu was a notorious criminal of desperate character.

“He was involved in several cases of heinous nature of crimes including the NDPS Act and Arms Act,” police said.

Today, they said, the accused was arrested by a team of Police Station Miran Sahib led by SDPO RS Pura Nikhil Gogna and assisted by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, and later booked under the PIT NDPS Act.

After a warrant of arrest against the accused under the PIT NDPS Act was issued, he was shifted to District Jail Amphalla, Jammu, said police.