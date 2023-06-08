Four Chess players selected for National C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: J&K UT Women Chess Championship concluded here today. The top four players of the tournament would represent Jammu and Kashmir in forthcoming Women National Chess Championship scheduled to be held in Gujarat from June 30.

Arushi Kotwal emerged as champion in J&K UT Women Chess Championship. The event was organised by All Jammu Kashmir Chess Association (AJKCA) under the aegis of J&K Sports Council. Manasvi Gupta came 2nd, 3rd position went to Ashwina Raina and Sonali Manhas got 4th position.

Ashok Singh Jamwal, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed cash prizes worth Rs 11000 and trophies among the winners. Atul Kumar Gupta, joint secretary AICF and also working president AJKCA, Baldev Raj, President AJKCA, Gopal Das among others were present during the event. Bindu Pathania, International Chess Federation (FIDE) arbiter conducted all the matches as per FIDE laws of Chess.