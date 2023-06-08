3 held with poppy straw, heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Police in Jammu have made significant progress in their fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse with the seizure of 20 kilograms of poppy straw and 15 grams of heroin.

During a routine checkpoint at Ghoda Chowk near Nysa Bar in Nanak Nagar, two individuals riding a Scooty were apprehended by a police team led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma, along with SHO PS Gandhi Nagar Inspector Pankaj Sharma and PSI Majid Shafi.

The suspects, identified as Anmol from Talab Tillo Santra Morh and Vinay Kumar from Narwal Chowk in Jammu, were found in possession of 15 grams of heroin-8 grams with Anmol and 7 grams with Vinay Kumar.

They were arrested, and a case was registered against them under sections 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act at Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

In a separate operation near Amul Milk plant, the same police team intercepted Raju Singh of Chimabath Tehsil Baba Bakala in Amritsar, Punjab.

Upon searching three plastic bags he was carrying, the police discovered 20 kilograms of poppy straw. Raju Singh was promptly arrested, and a case was registered against him under sections 8/15 NDPS Act at PS Gandhi Nagar.

Both cases are currently under investigation as Jammu Police continues its determined efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.