Master’s Cup T20 Cricket C’ship organized

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: With the slogan ‘Say no to Drugs and Yes to Sports’, Master’s Cup T20 Cricket Championship was organised in Jammu by Veteran Cricket Association J&K under the aegis of Board for Veteran Cricket in India in collaboration with J&K Excise Department, J&K Sports Council, Narayana Health, Batra Group and Horizon Group.

This inter-district tournament was exclusive for the player over the age of 40 years which was inaugurated by G Prasanna Ramaswamy, Administrative Secretary Transport Department, J&K.

G Prasanna Ramaswamy while inaugurated the tournament said that such tournaments will not only give a platform to veteran players to showcase their talent but will motivate more young players to the game and keep them away from drugs. He appreciated the efforts of Veteran Cricket Association J&K for this initiative.

Two matches were played wherein first match was won by APCC in a thrilling contest by just 3 runs. Bharat Bhat Captain of APCC won the toss and team rode on the brillance of Irfan Dar who scored 73 runs in 49 balls and a late cameo by Vinod of 27 runs in just 9 balls scored 169 runs loosing 7 wickets in 20 overs.

For Jammu Kings XI, captain Niranjan took 3 wickets, Vishal grabbed 2 wickets and Pawan and Amit shared 1 wicket each. Jammu Kings XI started the run chase in style as opener Rajesh Salhotra scored 64 runs in just 37 balls and they were 102 runs in 10 overs. Needed 4 runs in last 6 balls, Surinder Kachroo kept his nerves and took 3 wickets in last over giving his team a victory by 3 runs.

In other match Vishal, Captain of Janta Sports Cricket Club (JSCC) won the toss and his decision of batting first backfired as entire team was out for 88 runs. Sachin, Sanju and Vicky scored 19, 16 and 12 runs respectively. For the BMCC, Rajesh Sharma took hat-trick while Arun Raina also claimed 3 wickets whereas Rakesh Badyal, Rahul and Kuldeep shared 1 wicket each.

BMCC was given a good fight by JSCC to chase down the target in 16 over on the loss of 5 wickets. For BMCC, Neel scored 22 and Imran 16 runs. For JSCC old veteran Anil Khanna took 2 wickets whereas Suresh and Vicky shared 1 wicket each. Arun Raina of BMCC was declared as Man of the Match.