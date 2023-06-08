Eight athletes of J&K, Ladakh selected for World University Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: The four Taekwondo players of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been selected for the World University Games. The selection trial of the athletes was held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar from 4 to 6 June.

The athletes selected for World University Games include Shahnaz Parveen of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU, Rohtak) and Tashi Tundup of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU, Amritsar), hails from Kargil and Ladakh, Union Territory. Kushagra Sharma of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU, Rohtak) and Achutam Dev Singh of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU, Rohtak) are from Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory.

The players were taking training under Atul Pangotra, Physical Education Teacher of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) and Taekwondo Coach for the last ten years. Besides putting up an excellent show during the selection trials held at Guru Nanak Dev University, all the players bagged gold and silver medals earlier.

J&K Taekwondo Association, President Rajesh Pangotra and General Secretary, Ramesh Chander Sharma applauded the athletes and their coach. The selected athlete’s will represent India in the 2023 FISU World University Games scheduled to be held from July 28 to 8 August in Chengdu, China.

Meanwhile, four fencers from Jammu and Kashmir were also selected who are Javeed Ahmad, Mayank Sharma. Rishika Khajuria and Riya Bakshi.