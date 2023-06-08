Spl anti- polythene drive starts in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 8: District Administration Udhampur has today launched a special drive against use of polythene bags which is causing environment related hazards.

The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya. A team consisting of Pollution Department, Tehsildar Udhampur and Udhampur Municipality Council, Naib Tehsildar Sham Singh, Inspector Pollution Department, Khilaf Arji Officer Inder Prakash and Inspector Gaurav Saini Municipality Council Department to check the illegal use of polythene.

The team visited various areas including Gole Market, Mukhragi Bazar, Indira Chowk, Salathia Chowk and seized 50 kilograms of polythene bags from the traders. They warned traders not to using plastic bags and also aware them about its harmful effects.