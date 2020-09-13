Nothing more humbling than experiencing creation of life: Anushka on pregnancy

Mumbai: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant her first child, says there is nothing more real than experiencing the creation of life within her.

In August, Sharma announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

The actor, who is currently in Dubai with Kohli for the latest season of Indian Premier League (IPL), took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of her baby bump.

“Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” the 32-year-old actor captioned the photograph.

Commenting on the post, Kohli wrote, “My whole world in one frame.”

Sharma and the 31-year-old cricketer first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama “Zero”. (AGENCIES)