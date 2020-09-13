Gun battle rages in Pulwama, 3 militants trapped

Srinagar:Gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Parigam area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this evening.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Parigam.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering an encounter.

An official said two to three militants are believed to be trapped