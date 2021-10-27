Not Tribals, but Pak army tried to capture Kashmir in 1947: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that it was the Pakistan army, not the Tribals, who had reached Baramulla and unleashed terror to capture Kashmir in 1947.

The LG while addressing a function at Old Airport, Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar said Pakistan has been spreading lies for the past 75 years and its biggest lie was that Tribals in 1947 tried to capture Kashmir.

“Not just in the Kargil war of 1999 but for the past 75 years, Pakistan has been spreading lies. There is a perception that Tribals tried to invade Kashmir in 1947 but the fact is that they were the Pakistani army men in the guise of Tribals,” he said.

He said that security forces especially the Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistani invaders on October 26, 1947.

“The new generation must be told about the barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Pakistan, killing of thousands of innocents. They must know the brutality executed by the neighboring country, also the biggest terror sponsor”, Sinha added.

Recalling the darkest hours of J&K’s history, the LG said that the Pakistan army disguised as Pashtun Tribals on reaching Baramulla created havoc and rampaged the entire town, killed, raped and looted the innocents, burnt houses, hospitals and churches. “People of all religions, whoever had survived, left their homes and took refuge in the mountains”, he added.

“The 1947 generation of Srinagar heaved a sigh of relief when on the intervening night of 4th and 5th November, the Pakistani army, marching towards the city, was gunned down by our brave soldiers near Trikulbal before reaching Srinagar”, he said.

He said that the historic Air landing Operation conducted by Indian Army and Air Force in face of the enemy and subsequent eviction of Pakistani forces was the first landmark military action of Independent India.

“On this day, 75 years ago, the first Dakota aircraft with Lieutenant Colonel D.R. Rai and his warriors on board had reached Srinagar airport. The gallant actions of the Indian Army alongside the people of J&K turned the tide in favour of the Nation, he added.

“I salute the courage of the immortal heroes and saviours of Jammu Kashmir – Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Major Somnath Sharma, Lt Col Rai, Maqbool Sherwani, and all those great personalities who sacrificed their lives to save J&K from Pakistan Army’s invasion”, said the LG.

“Major Somnath Sharma, with a handful of soldiers fought bravely and attained martyrdom in defending Srinagar airport from being captured by the enemies. The bravery, patriotism with which our soldiers sacrificed their lives for the defense of Jammu and Kashmir is exemplary and inspirational for all”, said the LG.

He also paid his humble tributes to the Maha Vir Chakra recipient Brigadier Rajinder Singh on his death anniversary.

“I am proud of the Army and security forces, carrying the great tradition of courage and valour to protect the motherland. Today, J&K is marching ahead towards peace, development and prosperity and it is a true reflection of the sheer grit and dedication of our brave security personnel”, he said.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, in his address, threw light on the series of events that took place on this historic day. He paid homage to all the brave soldiers who were martyred in the October 1947 terror attack by Pakistan army.

Daredevil paratroopers of the Indian Army demonstrated a skydiving display to mark the occasion. A video clip and a drama performance depicting the events of Pakistan invasion, resilience of Kashmiri people, role of Maqbool Sherwani and Kashmiri women militia in defence of Kashmir was also showcased on the occasion.

Demonstration of insertion and extrication by Special Forces and maneuvers by Army Helicopters and Jets relived the memories of October 27, 1947.