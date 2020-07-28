Not to contest polls if statehood restored, other aspects of Aug 5 didn’t wash away: Omar

SRINAGAR: Asserting that he may not contest Assembly elections even if statehood was restored, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that impression is being created that only statehood is required and all other aspects of August 5 have been washed away.

However, Mr Abdullah, who is the National Conference (NC) vice president, said the party will chart its own course when all the leaders are set free and given a chance to talk.

Abdullah said that he has simply stated that having been Chief Minister of the state of J&K, he will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. “That’s it. No more, no less! That’s a far cry from saying I’m demanding statehood be restored,” he wrote on micro-blogging site twitter. (AGENCIES)