Lt Governor e-inaugurates JMC Command & Control Centre, GPS based Vehicle Tracking Management System and other IT applications

Legacy Waste Treatment undertaken by JMC at Bhagwati Nagar also launched

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today e–inaugurated Jammu Municipal Corporation’s state of the art Command & Control Centre in the presence of Sh. Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Sh. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department. Besides, launching a GPS based Vehicle Tracking Management System (VTMS) , image-based mobile application for attendance of field employees, and Building Construction mobile application for Real Time Monitoring of activities undertaken by the Corporation.

Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Sh. Chander Mohan Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sh. Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Mayor, JMC, Adv. Purnima Sharma; Jammu Municipal Commissioner, Ms. Avny Lavasa among others were also present at the e-inauguration of the services.

Furnished with professional modular equipment, the Command & Control Centre has been equipped with industrial grade cybersecurity. The centre will also serve as a base for backend functioning & monitoring of GPS based Vehicular Tracking Management System App, GPS/ Image-based e-Attendance App for field staff of corporation and Building Construction Monitoring App and gradually for future IT-related initiatives of the corporation.

Briefing the Lt Governor, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, noted that these initiatives by the corporation will bring efficiency in operations as 126 vehicles have been outsourced by the corporation for the door to door collection of garbage while another fleet of 142 vehicles is working on secondary transportation of the city’s garbage. The GPS based VTMS helps in tracking the sanitation vehicles hours, location, and area of operation. The system will provide a digital log book and report of the daily area covered. Further, the e-Attendance App will help keep track of Sanitation Workers and Supervisors thereby resulting in improved manpower handling.

The Lieutenant Governor was apprised that the Building Construction Monitoring App will help in uploading and mapping of approved building plans, ward-wise mapping of Enforcement Inspectors, e-Reporting of violations in approved building plans and case-wise progression of plans.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also launched the ambitious and important Project of Legacy Waste Treatment undertaken by Jammu Municipal Corporation at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, whereby the decades-old waste dumping site is to be cleared.

The area has been used as a Dumping site for Municipal Solid Waste for last thirty years. These huge dumps of waste now referred to as Legacy Waste is to be scientifically treated as per National Green Tribunal guidelines. Jammu City generates approx 350 MT of garbage per day and its management and treatment is a challenging task ahead.

Jammu Municipal Corporation has envisaged the Project of scientific treatment of the Legacy Waste through a multiple treatment approaches involving composting through Bio-cultures for decomposing the organic matter, establishing Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) for recyclables and landfilling the merit waste. The whole project has been designed to be cost-effective and time-bound so as to meet the National Green Tribunal deadlines, Solid Waste Management Rules, and Bye-laws.