Councillor threatens to kill Paswan in video, police launch probe

BIHAR: A video in which a councillor is seen threatening to shoot Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan with an AK-47 has gone viral on various social media platforms, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

Sanjay Yadav, who is a councillor of Sheikhpura municipal council, is also seen in the video using expletives against the Union Minister and his son, LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

He charged Paswan of not being able to provide ration cards to the poor and the needy.

LJP district president Imam Gajali on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Sheikhpura superintendent of police and demanded stern against Yadav. (AGENCIES)