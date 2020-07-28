Gehlot Govt insists on July 31 session, won’t mention trust vote in agenda

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan Government on Tuesday sent a revised proposal for an assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra, sticking to its demand that the sitting should begin on July 31 and refusing to mention if it would seek a trust vote.

Sources said the Cabinet took the stand after discussing the suggestions made by Mishra when he returned a proposal from the State Government to summon a Vidhan Sabha session.

Also on Tuesday, BJP legislator Madan Dilawar approached the high court again against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs into the Congress after the 2018 assembly polls.

BSP too moved the court seeking to become a party in the case, as the tussle for power in Rajasthan between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps continued. (AGENCIES)