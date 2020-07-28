ICC Rankings: Kohli, Rohit maintain top two spots, Bumrah remains 2nd among bowlers

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continue to occupy the top two batting spots in the ICC ODI rankings while pacer Jasprit Bumrah stayed put in second place among bowlers in the latest list issued on Tuesday.

With 871 rating points, Kohli is at the top followed by Rohit (855) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (829).

In the bowlers list, Bumrah (719) is behind New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722), while Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupies the third spot.

Ravindra Jadeja is the lone Indian to feature in the top 10 all-rounders rankings at the eight spot. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi is leading pack in this category, closely followed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Meanwhile, England’s Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be in focus from the rankings perspective as the reigning World Cup champions kick off the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League with their three-match home series against Ireland on Thursday. (AGENCIES)