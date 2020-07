ICC WTC Rankings: England in third position after series win, India remain on top

DUBAI: England occupied the third place in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their win over the West Indies in the final Test in Manchester helped Joe Root and his men secure a 2-1 series victory.

England are now on 226 points.

India lead the table with 360 points and Australia are placed second with 296 points.

The West Indies remain in seventh position with 40 points.

England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand’s 180.

Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match Ashes series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match rubber against South Africa 3-1.

The previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0. (AGENCIES)