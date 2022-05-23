Not only militants, but those running ecosystem our target: LG

‘All issues of package employees to be solved’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today issued a stern warning to the militants who kill people with guns and those who are running the ecosystem in Kashmir.

The LG was addressing the agitated PM package employees belonging to miniscule Kashmir Pandit community at Sheikhpora migrant colony this evening where they are on protest for last 12 days after the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat while on his duty in tehsil office Chadoora in Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

He said that the roots of militancy remained stronger in Jammu and Kashmir and that his administration is resolved to not only target those who kill people with guns but also those who are running this ecosystem.

Sinha said that the people have borne militancy much and the administration will not stay calm until the ecosystem is put to an end.

“Militancy roots have remained stronger here in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a time when even the case was not being registered. It is a fact that no one can compensate for the death of any person. However, the Government is taking measures to provide job compensation to the next of kin of Rahul Bhat,” he added.

He further said that from the last over a year, the security forces have had the upper hand. “Despite that, some incidents have taken place. There are informers everywhere. Nobody can even identify them. However, I can’t assure that no such incident will take place, those who kill people with guns are not our only targets, but all those who are running this ecosystem. We will not stay calm until this ecosystem is put to an end. Everybody knows what has happened, but can’t tolerate it anymore,” he said.

Sinha further said that the attempts by some elements have been made since long and you (Kashmiri Pandits) are knowledgeable about it. “I belong to an outside State and you are well aware about the situation,” he told the agitating KPs.

Furthermore, Sinha said that he has heard all the genuine concerns of the Kashmir Pandits and assured them that directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere to KPs.

“The homes are being constructed while at some places land is being made available and DPR in some cases are in final stage,” he assured the Shiekhpora residents while paying tributes to Rahul Bhat, a Revenue official.

Sinha assured the package employees that he will look into the issue of a suitable job to the wife of martyr as per her qualification and maintained that the ex-gratia of Rs five lakh has been earmarked by Ministry of Home Affairs for such cases.

He asked employees that Government will take all steps for their safety and every issue can be sorted out through dialogue. “A Nodal Officer has been appointed to have a liaison with you and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also visited to the camps to take the stock of your problems”, he added.

The package employees also submitted a memorandum to the LG demanding all of them be immediately shifted outside Kashmir valley to stop any further bloodshed due to targeted killings as nefarious elements are hell bent to shed the blood of Hindu employees as a soft target and to be in the news.

They also demanded Rs four crore as ex-gratia for the family of martyr Rahul Bhat. The memorandum further warned that in case the demand of relocation is not conceded the package employees are left with no option except enmass resignation to save their families and prevent their children from getting orphaned.

The employees made it clear that they will not join their duties till the Government deliberates on their demands and comes out with the necessary framework as administration has totally failed to protect the lives of the hapless employees for terror. The Rahul Bhat’s killing is an eye opener to all as he was working in the Magistrate’s Office when bullets were pumped in him by gun wielding militants.

They also demanded registering of FIR against tehsildar Chadoora and DC Budgam. Moreover, the administration should ask the concerned departmental heads and DDOs not to pressurise package employees to join duty till agitation heads to a solution. Any such order issued by the HoDs and DDOs be nullified.

The employees made it clear that they had joined the service in Valley to serve the people and help in creating a conducive and pluralistic atmosphere but 2016 unrest and killings in last year has totally shaken them. “Nevertheless we somehow mustered the courage after the assurance from the administration last year and stayed back in Kashmir. But the recent killing of Rahul Bhat in his office has shaken our hope and confidence totally”.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders including former MLC and party spokesman, Ajay Bharti and senior leader H L Bhat visited various migrant colonies including Vessu, Veerwan, Baramulla, Haal Pulwama and Nathunsa Kupwara to ascertain the problems of the minorities there.

The team, while showing concern over the official apathy said that Government is duty bound to ensure the foolproof security to the migrant employees whose confidence has totally been shaken after the killing of over a dozen of community members during last two years.

These leaders took up the issue with local administration also and showed serious concern over the official apathy to which they have been subjected over the years.