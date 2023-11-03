Northern Railway to run special trains on eve of festivals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: To cater the rush during the festival season, Delhi Division of Northern Railway going to run special trains for the passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate the Puja, Diwali and Chhat festival with their families.

Among the special trains, 327 trips of Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors like Delhi (DLI)/New Delhi (NDLS)/Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) to Patna, Danapur, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jogbani, Saharsa, Jaynagar, Katihar, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Raxual, Varanasi, Gaya, Shri Vaishno Devi Katra.

A well equipped mini-control to be manned by nominated staff of all Departments to be setup at New Delhi (NDLS), Old Delhi (DLI), Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT)& Hazrat Nizamudin (NZM) Railway Stations, officers will be deputed as Special Duty Officers (SDOs) at NDLS, DLI & ANVT stations during the peak rush period.

Setting up of audio control for local announcement in pandal and sound distribution of infotainment equipped with column speakers, audio amplifier and microphone on pedestal stand. Installation of LED screen of wall size 8’X6′ in pandal for display of infotainment content (for chhat related movies and devotional songs).

Installation of DTH system and DVD player with video mixture to display TV and DVD content and additional horn speaker of auto announcement in pandal.

Opening of additional booking/Reservation/Enquiry Counters (47 UTS counters, 06 Reservation, 03 Enquiry counters at ANVT and 45 UTS counters, 04 Reservation, 04 Enquiry Counters at NDLS) as per the need.

Special security arrangements at stations including about 1300 additional RPF/RPSF personnel at NDLS, ANVT, DLI & NZM, deployment of dog squads, Baggage scanners/Metal Detectors at all entry gates, Hand held metal detectors, Manning of all the entry gates, Mega mikes and Manila or Nylon ropes at FOB and platforms.