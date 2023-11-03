Prerna Puri felicitates winners of DIPR Logo redesigning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, Prerna Puri, today felicitated winners of Logo redesigning of Directorate Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The Commissioner Secretary presented the certificates and cash awards to the top five winners, Rayees Ahmed Bhat from Srinagar (Rs 25000), Musaib Yousuf from Srinagar (Rs 15000), Suhaib Rasool from Srinagar (Rs 10000), Sheetal Verma from Jammu (Rs 5000) and Bhavini Sharma from Jammu (Rs 5000).

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Secretary also honored the departmental employees including District Information Officer Kathua, Neeraj Bhargav and MTS, DIC Kishtwar, Subhash Chander for their participation in the logo redesigning competition despite being busy in their official work.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary said that such initiatives help in further cementing the bonding between the public and the department. She added that DIPR has been appreciably organizing such events since the past few years which has hugely streamlined its functioning. In this regard, she mentioned the holding of mega exhibitions, cultural bonanzas and awareness programmes highlighting the achievements of the J&K Government since creation of the Union Territory.

Commending DIPR for receiving a good number of entries in all its events, Commissioner Secretary exhorted upon the concerned officers to give further push to social media activities which play an instrumental role in this regard. She also applauded all those who actively participated in the various initiatives organised by the department and appealed them to further raise their participation in such events.

Prerna Puri emphasized upon the officers to give space to local designs in their photo galleries which will immensely help towards promoting and preserving our magnificent cultural and traditional legacy. She also ask them to step up efforts towards designing of departmental annual e-calendar.

Regarding the entries for Badalta Khilta Jammu and Kashmir, she asked the officers to enhance the number of these entries for encouragement of the participants.

Joint Director Information, Jammu, Atul Gupta, briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the achievements of the department making special mention of exhibitions and competitions being held from time to time.

Among others, Deputy Director, (Central), Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director (AV), Dharam Pal, Deputy Director PR Jammu, Vikas Sharma besides other officials of the department were present on the occasion.