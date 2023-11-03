Income Tax Deptt, Distt Admn Kulgam organize Tax Awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Nov 2: Income Tax Department in collaboration with District Administration Kulgam today organised a Tax Awareness Programme.

Programme was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Srinagar.

ADC Kulgam, Viqar Ahmed Giri and other officers also attended the programme.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by traders of the area, besides DDOs and other Government employees also participated in the programme.

During the programme, Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Srinagar, interacted with the audience and emphasised on the importance of income tax as the instrument of revenue mobilization for socio-economic development of the nation.

He underscored the importance of the tax administration and the taxpayers in eradicating the socio-economic evil of black money from the country.

The role of DDOs in making sure that no wrong refunds are claimed by the employees was also discussed and the audience was informed about the penal provisions of the Income Tax Act in this regard.

The taxpayers were exhorted to be cautious and scrupulous in filing their ITRs to avoid any penal consequences.

The provision and facility of filing of Updated Returns (ITR-U) was also discussed with the audience that can be filed to correct any mistakes and avoid any future legal consequences.

Karamvir, Income Tax Officer (TDS), highlighted the important aspects of Income Tax Act especially the TDS provisions of the Income Tax Act including the various penal provisions in case of defaults by DDOs and taxpayers.

Through this event, DDOs were apprised about the importance of TDS, the filing of TDS return, the importance of the tax regime and their roles and responsibilities under the Act.