Northern Army commander reviews Op preparedness in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sept 8: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and reviewed operational preparedness, officials said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited Rajouri sector and interacted with top army officers on security situation and operational preparedness in the areas along the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

He expressed confidence over the operational readiness and strong anti-infiltration grid adopted by troops. (Agencies)